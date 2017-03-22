I've not contributed to these pages for a long while, but witnessing the terrible start to the season as persuaded me to rid myself of a few of my thoughts and opinions.



Firstly, and most importantly, how has it come to this??.... Played 6 Lost 6, and quite deservedly with our performances, bottom of the league.



What is blindingly obvious is that we are simply a mediocre team - we lack leaders, we lack quality, we lack anything resembling any sort of shape or plan on the pitch.



Our backline is absolutely shocking - Ratchford is the only one who looks upto the standard needed. The likes of Russell and Evans are not good enough, Gidley and Brown are looking horribly aged...Gidley especially looks like a man whose body cant do what his head his instructing it....youngsters like Patton, Johnson and King are like lambs to the slaughters having to start a career playing with such substandard senior players.



The forwards (apart from Hill), while trying hard enough , lack any sort of fear factor... Sims is a waste of time. His impact, whether from the start or off the bench, is zero....Cooper has been massively disappointing, his presumed improvement from his spell in Oz has been non existent and Crosby is just a chugger who lacks quality, Westwood, like Gidley and Brown earlier, just looks past it... Clark and Westerman, while showing effort and glimpses of half decent form, don't appear to have the ability to lead or desire to stand up when things begin to go wrong.



This rant could probably go on and on, but ultimately the buck as to stop with the people who have assembled and coach this squad.... Smith and Agar don't appear to be able to send out a side that can compete. That is simply not good enough... Personally, I think Agar has to go first and Smith given the chance to find a coach who can actually do the job of preparing a side both mentally and physically, because what is becoming obvious is that the team looks beaten before they even kick off.



Hopefully, things can turn around soon... Unfortunately, I cant see where. Whatever Smith says in his interviews, this isn't just a confidence thing, this is a mediocre side, with a mediocre coach in Agar, simply finding its level.