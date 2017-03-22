Tiz Lad wrote: Thanks Ian, wasn't sure for certain, but even if it wasn't still a shameful start to the season by all concerned, and patronising stick together garbage from Steve Broomhead does nothing to dampen my anger.



Action is needed sooner or later And Smith needs to stop looking for scapegoats and look in the mirror and the players in the eye to see if they've given up on him

Exactly. This "stick together" stuff doesn't wash with me. Broomhead, Smith, Agar, Draper, Moran, Fitzpatrick are merely custodians of the club, just as Cullen, Hoyle, Johnson, Higham, Ratcliffe and DVDV were before them. There was a Wire before them, and will be afterwards. It is that entity that I "stick with" I follow the club, and what it represents to the town. If I think there are better custodians I will say so.So Smith can go now for me. I only need one reason to make my mind up but when you consider the failings in recruitment, succession planning, performances, game day strategy and player selection it's clear his time is up - even if we overlook the fact we haven't won anything since 2012.No give me a much derided Wane any day of the week with his 4/4 GF appearances, 2 GF wins, CC win/double and WCC in the same time we have won nowt.