Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8396
Tiz Lad wrote:
Thanks Ian, wasn't sure for certain, but even if it wasn't still a shameful start to the season by all concerned, and patronising stick together garbage from Steve Broomhead does nothing to dampen my anger.
Action is needed sooner or later And Smith needs to stop looking for scapegoats and look in the mirror and the players in the eye to see if they've given up on him
Exactly. This "stick together" stuff doesn't wash with me. Broomhead, Smith, Agar, Draper, Moran, Fitzpatrick are merely custodians of the club, just as Cullen, Hoyle, Johnson, Higham, Ratcliffe and DVDV were before them. There was a Wire before them, and will be afterwards. It is that entity that I "stick with" I follow the club, and what it represents to the town. If I think there are better custodians I will say so.
So Smith can go now for me. I only need one reason to make my mind up but when you consider the failings in recruitment, succession planning, performances, game day strategy and player selection it's clear his time is up - even if we overlook the fact we haven't won anything since 2012.
No give me a much derided Wane any day of the week with his 4/4 GF appearances, 2 GF wins, CC win/double and WCC in the same time we have won nowt.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:51 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 44
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I rejoined the forum, specifically with one point in mind.
With Karl Fitzpatrick installed as the new CEO, (someone who used to work under Tony Smith), it would be very unlikely he would dismiss Smith unless it was a very sustained crisis. Even then, he would probably give him the opportunity to resign.
It would be quite the decision to make for someone new to the role. Even then, it is suggested the power of the business is in the directors, and not Karl. When it comes to Simon & Stuart et all, they certainly seem to be pally with the head coach.
Here's looking at you kid. Will you sack your former boss?
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:55 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 423
Suggest pressure now needs to be put on the board to make the call whether that be at the next game or before through social media (e.g Twitter). As has been highlighted too many pals in the boardroom, back room and coaching department.
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, anijay, Barbed Wire, Biff Tannen, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, caslad75, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], fez1, Fourpointtry, gary numan, goodways sore chops, H53a, ItchyandScratchy, Jack Steel, jackflash, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Penks81, ratticusfinch, Ron, runningman29, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, the artist, The Riddler, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Warrington Wolf, Who are ya!!, Wireman, wires4ever, Wolfiestravelagent, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 653 guests
