Tiz Lad wrote: Considering some of the garbage sides I've watched over the years, the fact that Friday could be the first time that the club has ever lost its first 6 games, the players and coaching staff should hang their heads in shame

I don't disagree with the sentiment Ty but did we lose the first 7 games under Anderson in 2002? https://warringtonwolves.com/wolves-her ... s-archive/ - Suggests we didbut http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... or_Wolves/ - suggests our first game was Halifax at home which we won.I honestly cannot remember.