Coaches are supposed to be willing to make big decisions even when it comes to well established players. That will lead to some players moaning about the coach but in those situations mentioned above - Matt Adamson and Barrie McDermott, what did those two players go on to do to show that Smith was wrong in his decision?



They were both players at end of their careers, as was Brett Hodgson when he was left out of the Grand Final with us. He got criticised for it but many coaches live in fear of big names in the dressing room and pick players on reputation rather than form.



In fact you could say Smith should have been bolder when it came to taking on the big names in the dressing room. He got criticised for leaving Hodgson out for one game - but people on here have said Smith was at fault for letting all the senior players get to the end of their careers together like Ferguson did at United.



I'd have been interested to see how some of the critics on here would have handled the situation in 2011-13. Would they have moved Hodgson on a season or two earlier, along with Michael Monaghan, Briers, Morley etc? Any coach that had started doing that would have risked alienating their allies and been accused by fans of "losing the dressing room" especially if the players had gone on to have a final season or two elsewhere when they were still performing well. But would it have been worth being ruthless with some of the dominant personalities in the dressing room to bring in some younger replacements.