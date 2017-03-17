WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Is this now a full blown crisis ?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Luke Leaner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 150
During his time at Leeds, Smith made some unusual decisions. Matt Adamson, a player very much in form, was quite vocal about Smith's coaching approach when he was left out of the Grand Final team in 2004 with McKenna being chosen ahead of him. It could just have been sour grapes from Adamson of course. It was a coaching move which confused some, but went largely un-noticed once Leeds went on the win that year.

Personally, I believe Smith is an excellent coach and a skilled tactician. You're going through what Leeds went through last year, what Wigan went through in 2006 and what Saints could go through unless they do something drastic!

Ride the storm. You'll come good.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:04 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 362
Didn't Smith leave Barry Mcdermott out of a challenge cup final against Hull FC and played a crocked Keith Senior.
I get the feeling that the longer Smith hands around the more he alienates himself from the players. That is hard to recover from.
I think the worst signing of all is Gidley. I like the bloke but I get the impression he was supposed to be the on field leader (like monaghan was) but it looks like the players are not buying into that.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:08 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13956
Location: NFL playoffs
Coaches are supposed to be willing to make big decisions even when it comes to well established players. That will lead to some players moaning about the coach but in those situations mentioned above - Matt Adamson and Barrie McDermott, what did those two players go on to do to show that Smith was wrong in his decision?

They were both players at end of their careers, as was Brett Hodgson when he was left out of the Grand Final with us. He got criticised for it but many coaches live in fear of big names in the dressing room and pick players on reputation rather than form.

In fact you could say Smith should have been bolder when it came to taking on the big names in the dressing room. He got criticised for leaving Hodgson out for one game - but people on here have said Smith was at fault for letting all the senior players get to the end of their careers together like Ferguson did at United.

I'd have been interested to see how some of the critics on here would have handled the situation in 2011-13. Would they have moved Hodgson on a season or two earlier, along with Michael Monaghan, Briers, Morley etc? Any coach that had started doing that would have risked alienating their allies and been accused by fans of "losing the dressing room" especially if the players had gone on to have a final season or two elsewhere when they were still performing well. But would it have been worth being ruthless with some of the dominant personalities in the dressing room to bring in some younger replacements.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Builth Wells Wire, ColD, Crackador, fast_pug, Ganson's Optician, jj86, jools, lefty goldblatt, Mark, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, old tony, Penks81, Philth, Pie Eyed, richmond, rubber duckie, runningman29, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, silver2, Smiffy27, the flying biscuit, twosevenzero, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall and 349 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,4801,89375,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:00
NRL-R3
CANTERBURY
24-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
26-14
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
6-6
WIDNES
  
...Latest
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 














c}