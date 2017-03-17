During his time at Leeds, Smith made some unusual decisions. Matt Adamson, a player very much in form, was quite vocal about Smith's coaching approach when he was left out of the Grand Final team in 2004 with McKenna being chosen ahead of him. It could just have been sour grapes from Adamson of course. It was a coaching move which confused some, but went largely un-noticed once Leeds went on the win that year.



Personally, I believe Smith is an excellent coach and a skilled tactician. You're going through what Leeds went through last year, what Wigan went through in 2006 and what Saints could go through unless they do something drastic!



Ride the storm. You'll come good.