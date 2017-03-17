WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:38 pm
Luke Leaner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 150
During his time at Leeds, Smith made some unusual decisions. Matt Adamson, a player very much in form, was quite vocal about Smith's coaching approach when he was left out of the Grand Final team in 2004 with McKenna being chosen ahead of him. It could just have been sour grapes from Adamson of course. It was a coaching move which confused some, but went largely un-noticed once Leeds went on the win that year.

Personally, I believe Smith is an excellent coach and a skilled tactician. You're going through what Leeds went through last year, what Wigan went through in 2006 and what Saints could go through unless they do something drastic!

Ride the storm. You'll come good.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:04 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 362
Didn't Smith leave Barry Mcdermott out of a challenge cup final against Hull FC and played a crocked Keith Senior.
I get the feeling that the longer Smith hands around the more he alienates himself from the players. That is hard to recover from.
I think the worst signing of all is Gidley. I like the bloke but I get the impression he was supposed to be the on field leader (like monaghan was) but it looks like the players are not buying into that.
Who is online

c}