Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:56 pm
lefty goldblatt






rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.

I'm not holding my breath, as to when Stewart's brand of "medicine" has some effect on The Great Letdown
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:05 pm
matt_wire






rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.

Ashamed to say I enjoyed the replays. Wage thief.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:03 pm
Oxford Exile






matt_wire wrote:
Ashamed to say I enjoyed the replays. Wage thief.


its not often a team improves when they loose a starting half back...its exactly what happened last night. A truly awful, terrible signing born out of desperation.....as was the signing of Matty Blyth.

We have slipped back to our bad old habit of taking a punt on a player....not signing high quality stars...but risky might-be's and has-beens.

Smith HAS to take responsibility for this situation....along with Agar.
top flight since 1895

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:36 pm
jj86





Interesting that many players can't attend Ben Harrison's testimonial ladies night 'due to recent results and a change in training schedule'. Sounds like they are getting a deserved punishment but a shame for Ben. Probably for the best anyway - had a game of rugby broken out in the evening we would have still lost!

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:45 pm
Superblue Stevo's Armpit



rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.



And he did so with no fear, cos the Leigh pack owned the Wires pack.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:46 pm
matthew





Its still puzzling to hear Ben Harrisons name - surely he would be able to do a forwards job off the bench better than some of those recently seen.
Theres a lot of puzzling stuff going on

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:02 pm
Punos





It took Mr Agar 4 years to take us from Top 2 to Bottom 4, so it doesn't surprise me but hey you never know what might happen with him if Mr Smith leaves.

Stand in until end of Season ??

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:13 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





jj86 wrote:
Interesting that many players can't attend Ben Harrison's testimonial ladies night 'due to recent results and a change in training schedule'. Sounds like they are getting a deserved punishment but a shame for Ben. Probably for the best anyway - had a game of rugby broken out in the evening we would have still lost!

well, there's another thing, are the players being affected by the weird way that Harrison has been frozen out of the team?

Can't be very good seeing that happen to a teammate knowing it could be you depending on how the coach feels


"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
c}