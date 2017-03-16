|
rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.
I'm not holding my breath, as to when Stewart's brand of "medicine" has some effect on The Great Letdown
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:05 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.
Ashamed to say I enjoyed the replays. Wage thief.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:03 pm
matt_wire wrote:
Ashamed to say I enjoyed the replays. Wage thief.
its not often a team improves when they loose a starting half back...its exactly what happened last night. A truly awful, terrible signing born out of desperation.....as was the signing of Matty Blyth.
We have slipped back to our bad old habit of taking a punt on a player....not signing high quality stars...but risky might-be's and has-beens.
Smith HAS to take responsibility for this situation....along with Agar.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:36 pm
Interesting that many players can't attend Ben Harrison's testimonial ladies night 'due to recent results and a change in training schedule'. Sounds like they are getting a deserved punishment but a shame for Ben. Probably for the best anyway - had a game of rugby broken out in the evening we would have still lost!
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:45 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Glenn Stewart tried to knock some RL sense in to Brown's chin with his forearm.
And he did so with no fear, cos the Leigh pack owned the Wires pack.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:46 pm
Its still puzzling to hear Ben Harrisons name - surely he would be able to do a forwards job off the bench better than some of those recently seen.
Theres a lot of puzzling stuff going on
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:02 pm
It took Mr Agar 4 years to take us from Top 2 to Bottom 4, so it doesn't surprise me but hey you never know what might happen with him if Mr Smith leaves.
Stand in until end of Season ??
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:13 pm
jj86 wrote:
Interesting that many players can't attend Ben Harrison's testimonial ladies night 'due to recent results and a change in training schedule'. Sounds like they are getting a deserved punishment but a shame for Ben. Probably for the best anyway - had a game of rugby broken out in the evening we would have still lost!
well, there's another thing, are the players being affected by the weird way that Harrison has been frozen out of the team?
Can't be very good seeing that happen to a teammate knowing it could be you depending on how the coach feels
