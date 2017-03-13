|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
Funnily enough, I was going to write the same thing this morning. Does anyone know how the decisions to dismiss Cullen and sideline Lowes were made? Ie, is it a board show-of-hands, or is it ultimately Moran's prerogative, as majority shareholder?
The Board of Directors manage a company on behalf of the shareholders, who are the owners
. For a company like Tesco with millions of shares and thousands of shareholders it makes sense since they can't all roll up to every meeting. So the Board have to act in the best interests of the shareholders. But as you rightly point out (also stated as item 25 in the 2015 Final Accounts), Mr Moran controls the company. Unless Mr Moran has entirely devolved the decision making to the Board, I think it is more than reasonable to assume that he decides who gets fired and appointed in the head coach role.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:27 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
And like I said, it potentially makes Karl a lame duck in this situation. Not an ideal position to be in so early in his tenure.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:25 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Articles of Association (public document)
Shareholders Agreement (private amongst the parties)
Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:48 pm
The definite answer to this thread is a big fat YES.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:58 pm
Bring back Cullen....he at least knew what a back and a forward was.
Put him in charge with Murphy again.
With passion and mouth....they'll give it to this shower big style.
once a wire always a wire
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:00 pm
Mate i want smith out but please stop it with the Murphy nonsense....he was outdated in the 90s ffs and not exactly compos mentis
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:01 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
It's not good enough, attendances will be dropping.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:23 pm
Well. Attendances in the championship are generally lower.
