No its not a full blown crisis, you'll be fine.

Your not playing well, which is surprising after the Brisbane win. But that also may be part of the problem, ...players believing that big result makes them something they are not. They have to do more than just turn up to win.

Never the less you have more than enough good players to not bounce back. Especially when after having their arises slapped a few times they decide its not very nice and they need to really turn it up.

Your easily good enough to go on a 5 match winning run and this nightmare will be behind you. It will probably do you good anyway. Players can get a bit too up themselves you know.

You will be in the eight easily. You may well still make the top 4. Both you and Saints will be there at the business end, I'm sure of that.

The season is long, you don't have to be a frontrunner now, were not even at Bechers first time round.



But one thing that does puzzle me is what does Sims actually bring ? He's just no threat whatsoever. Offloads are fine but he's thinking about them before he's even received the ball. Surely he has to bend the line sometimes otherwise his predictable offloads are just swallowed up. Needs to up his metres for me and his tackle intensity. Bang average prop, but he talks a good game.