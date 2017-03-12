|
The trouble with sport is that it's so unpredictable. Who would have said Leeds would figure in the mid 8's last year, or that Leicester would win the Premier League.
It all brings to mind a quote from wise old Mary Berry last year in 'Bake Off'. One of the contestant's three tier cakes had collapsed, jettisoning it's carefully constructed display of chocolate soldiers all over the kitchen floor. Understandably the baker in question was furious. Mary leans over and says "Tough titty Brian, but sh*t happens, get over it".
Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:59 pm
Punos
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Having dwelled on this for a few days, and read the comments, I'd agree with most of the observations made.
However, my mind goes back to Hull last year and the infamous dressing room lock in by the players, at a time when Hull's form was poor, certainly considering the playing staff available. All the talk on here of big time charlie's, general unrest, coach not up to the job, players without confidence in tactics were echoed on the Hull forum.
I know that Hull weren't in the predicament we were but they were at a similar season nadir at this time. The players cleared the air, probably spoke a few home truths and turned it round.
Looking at Wires, for all the issues we've agreed on, I think a lot of it is due to player unrest and I don't think TS is the cause all of a sudden.
What's come about that later on was that a few of the senior players wanted to tell the players exactly that "a few home truths" and they didn't want the coaches to hear. It certainly worked and set us up for the year we had.
Defences are about the team playing for each other and everyone putting a shift in, I think you have hit it on the head a few players maybe not doing it.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:20 pm
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:40 am
I rejoined the forum, specifically with one point in mind.
With Karl Fitzpatrick installed as the new CEO, (someone who used to work under Tony Smith), it would be very unlikely he would dismiss Smith unless it was a very sustained crisis. Even then, he would probably give him the opportunity to resign.
It would be quite the decision to make for someone new to the role. Even then, it is suggested the power of the business is in the directors, and not Karl. When it comes to Simon & Stuart et all, they certainly seem to be pally with the head coach.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:53 am
Uppo58
No its not a full blown crisis, you'll be fine.
Your not playing well, which is surprising after the Brisbane win. But that also may be part of the problem, ...players believing that big result makes them something they are not. They have to do more than just turn up to win.
Never the less you have more than enough good players to not bounce back. Especially when after having their arises slapped a few times they decide its not very nice and they need to really turn it up.
Your easily good enough to go on a 5 match winning run and this nightmare will be behind you. It will probably do you good anyway. Players can get a bit too up themselves you know.
You will be in the eight easily. You may well still make the top 4. Both you and Saints will be there at the business end, I'm sure of that.
The season is long, you don't have to be a frontrunner now, were not even at Bechers first time round.
But one thing that does puzzle me is what does Sims actually bring ? He's just no threat whatsoever. Offloads are fine but he's thinking about them before he's even received the ball. Surely he has to bend the line sometimes otherwise his predictable offloads are just swallowed up. Needs to up his metres for me and his tackle intensity. Bang average prop, but he talks a good game.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:30 pm
I don't think there is fear of relegation if that is what constitutes a crisis. But I think there is a very high likelihood that we have already said goodbye to a home playoff in the semi-finals and even reaching the 4 is in doubt now. So no crisis, just a disappointing season looks likely.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:32 pm
Didn't we have a bad start in 2015 as well before the "clear the air talks" ? I don't think it got much better after though did it.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:55 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I rejoined the forum, specifically with one point in mind.
With Karl Fitzpatrick installed as the new CEO, (someone who used to work under Tony Smith), it would be very unlikely he would dismiss Smith unless it was a very sustained crisis. Even then, he would probably give him the opportunity to resign.
It would be quite the decision to make for someone new to the role. Even then, it is suggested the power of the business is in the directors, and not Karl. When it comes to Simon & Stuart et all, they certainly seem to be pally with the head coach.
Funnily enough, I was going to write the same thing this morning. Does anyone know how the decisions to dismiss Cullen and sideline Lowes were made? Ie, is it a board show-of-hands, or is it ultimately Moran's prerogative, as majority shareholder?
