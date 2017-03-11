Having dwelled on this for a few days, and read the comments, I'd agree with most of the observations made.



However, my mind goes back to Hull last year and the infamous dressing room lock in by the players, at a time when Hull's form was poor, certainly considering the playing staff available. All the talk on here of big time charlie's, general unrest, coach not up to the job, players without confidence in tactics were echoed on the Hull forum.



I know that Hull weren't in the predicament we were but they were at a similar season nadir at this time. The players cleared the air, probably spoke a few home truths and turned it round.



Looking at Wires, for all the issues we've agreed on, I think a lot of it is due to player unrest and I don't think TS is the cause all of a sudden.