WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Is this now a full blown crisis ?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:15 am
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3384
Location: Still waiting for the title
FlexWheeler wrote:
Yeah, except unfortunately for you, leeds have 6 points on the board, you have no points.


And the award for stating the bleeding obvious goes to.....
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:31 pm
Superblue Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 46
Not yet as we are only 2 wins off top 8,

I'd say yes if we are bottom two after 15 games

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:40 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7565
Superblue wrote:
Not yet as we are only 2 wins off top 8,

I'd say yes if we are bottom two after 15 games

Less than that....
If we are bottom and pointless after 12 rounds. It's out of our hands and well be reliant on teams dropping points. That leaves us only 8 games to get at least one win to avoid doom.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 1:06 am
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5795
Location: philadelphia PA
Leeds had Segeyaro to pull them out of the fertilizer last year .I don't know about suing him they should be paying him a bonus .
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:50 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2957
Location: newton-le-willows
We have scored some good tries this season but the main problem is that our 4 SL opponents so far have easily outscored us.What the team desperately needs is a defensive tactician to look at what is going wrong & why we are leaking so many points.It is obvious that the clowns in charge of the team haven't a clue about tightening the defence to resolve our present problem when teams attack us.What happened to the sliding defence of a few years ago. I think an even bigger problem though is that a new broom is needed to freshen the club up ,with fresh ideas & probably a bit more faith in his own players instead of scapegoating to cover up poor management & poor management decisions.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:46 am
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1336
Having dwelled on this for a few days, and read the comments, I'd agree with most of the observations made.

However, my mind goes back to Hull last year and the infamous dressing room lock in by the players, at a time when Hull's form was poor, certainly considering the playing staff available. All the talk on here of big time charlie's, general unrest, coach not up to the job, players without confidence in tactics were echoed on the Hull forum.

I know that Hull weren't in the predicament we were but they were at a similar season nadir at this time. The players cleared the air, probably spoke a few home truths and turned it round.

Looking at Wires, for all the issues we've agreed on, I think a lot of it is due to player unrest and I don't think TS is the cause all of a sudden.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:33 pm
Razor Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:28 pm
Posts: 207
w
shithead wrote:
Looks like Warrington are the new 'whipping boy super league rabble' club.

what a stupid comment. and I don't even support wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, CM Punk, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Hindsfordleyther79, lefty goldblatt, NtW, Philth, Razor, ScottyWire, Smiffy27, Uncle Rico, worthing wire and 289 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,534,0792,40075,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
2-36
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
16-34
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
10-58
HUNSLET  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
6-20
WORKINGTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
10-24
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
YORK
26-24
SOUTH WALES  
...Full time
 > Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
SL-R4
WAKEFIELD
24-22
SALFORD
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
8-44
DONCASTER  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
6-48
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
14-50
BARROW  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
NEWCASTLE
24-22
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
26-26
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
44-22
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
19-6
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
GLOUC
46-22
KEIGHLEY  
...Full time














c}