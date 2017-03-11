We have scored some good tries this season but the main problem is that our 4 SL opponents so far have easily outscored us.What the team desperately needs is a defensive tactician to look at what is going wrong & why we are leaking so many points.It is obvious that the clowns in charge of the team haven't a clue about tightening the defence to resolve our present problem when teams attack us.What happened to the sliding defence of a few years ago. I think an even bigger problem though is that a new broom is needed to freshen the club up ,with fresh ideas & probably a bit more faith in his own players instead of scapegoating to cover up poor management & poor management decisions.