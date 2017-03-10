To get back to the thread title......lose on Thursday, and I expect Mr Smith to be running around with his underpants on his head, shouting "DON'T PANIC, DON'T PANIC, WE'VE LOST FIVE GAMES, DON'T PANIC" a la Corporal Jones in Dad's Army.



Forgive me for repeating myself (I've mentioned this, once or twice, before), but we've been sleepwalking into this, since 2011. Yes, that's SEVEN seasons ago. The season we've played the most entertaining rugby I've seen.



Surely it wasn't just me, that could see an ex NRL prop in his early 30's, with a serious eye problem that forced him out for months, was very near the end of his career. Smith kept him for another 2 seasons.



Surely it wasn't just me, that could see a half back, who had a penchant for picking up leg muscle injuries, keeping him out for 2-3-4 weeks at a time. FFS, if it wasn't for a specialist advising him to retire at the end of 2014 with a different injury, Smith would still be playing him now.



Surely it wasn't just me, who could see other 30+ year old players that we're nearing the end, but Smith simply stuck his head on the sand, and ignored the march of time on these players.



Don't get me wrong, these players are club legends, but there comes a time when you have to be ruthless. We should have acted sooner. There's no room in sentiment in sport. See Ferguson in football. If he sees a player has outgrown his usefulness.... out he goes.



We're seeing the same with Westwood, now. The fella was gone, two or three years ago. But we're treating him like the 15 year old family dog. Too sentimental to see his suffering.



Smith's recruitment stinks. His approach is scattergun, with the "just throw some money at it" with players at the top end of the market, and "make do and mend" from your bargain basement, ooops shelf at Asda, player.



I agree with many on here. Wane's got him at arm's length, patting him on the head, when they beat us in important games. He's easily got the measure of Smith.



As I said, sleepwalking for years. Let's not kid ourselves. 2 finals and a LLS, in the worse SL season ever, in terms of quality, simply papered over the cracks.



Oh, and if he suddenly decides to pull his finger out, and turn this debacle around, perhaps he could tell that fraud Stuart fluffing Pearce to sling his fluffing hook, and never darken our door again.A man who's most famous for missing a penalty, and being an all round loser, is asked to give motivational speeches before cup finals.......only at Warrington, eh?