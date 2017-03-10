|
rubber duckie wrote:
Blythe wasn't one of the poorest players last night. He, Clark(again), Lineham, Evans when he came on, were the only players to have some credit at time's last night imo.
Not sure why your talking up Blythe so much, he has done nothing to warrant it.
Ask yourself, would he get in Cas or Wigans starting line up?!
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:19 pm
He could barely get in bradfords ffs!! Another to add to the list of garbage smith signings
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:21 pm
That may well be true...,but it's also true he wasn't the worst player in our team last night.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:31 pm
The Blythe/Russell centre/wing combination was targeted by Wigan all night, & was woeful in defence.
The amount of tries they conceded owing to their poor positioning was embarrassing.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:45 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN.
Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.
we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...
TEN .....
are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.
there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.
I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...
League table says otherwise
Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:52 pm
To get back to the thread title......lose on Thursday, and I expect Mr Smith to be running around with his underpants on his head, shouting "DON'T PANIC, DON'T PANIC, WE'VE LOST FIVE GAMES, DON'T PANIC" a la Corporal Jones in Dad's Army.
Forgive me for repeating myself (I've mentioned this, once or twice, before), but we've been sleepwalking into this, since 2011. Yes, that's SEVEN seasons ago. The season we've played the most entertaining rugby I've seen.
Surely it wasn't just me, that could see an ex NRL prop in his early 30's, with a serious eye problem that forced him out for months, was very near the end of his career. Smith kept him for another 2 seasons.
Surely it wasn't just me, that could see a half back, who had a penchant for picking up leg muscle injuries, keeping him out for 2-3-4 weeks at a time. FFS, if it wasn't for a specialist advising him to retire at the end of 2014 with a different injury, Smith would still be playing him now.
Surely it wasn't just me, who could see other 30+ year old players that we're nearing the end, but Smith simply stuck his head on the sand, and ignored the march of time on these players.
Don't get me wrong, these players are club legends, but there comes a time when you have to be ruthless. We should have acted sooner. There's no room in sentiment in sport. See Ferguson in football. If he sees a player has outgrown his usefulness.... out he goes.
We're seeing the same with Westwood, now. The fella was gone, two or three years ago. But we're treating him like the 15 year old family dog. Too sentimental to see his suffering.
Smith's recruitment stinks. His approach is scattergun, with the "just throw some money at it" with players at the top end of the market, and "make do and mend" from your bargain basement, ooops shelf at Asda, player.
I agree with many on here. Wane's got him at arm's length, patting him on the head, when they beat us in important games. He's easily got the measure of Smith.
As I said, sleepwalking for years. Let's not kid ourselves. 2 finals and a LLS, in the worse SL season ever, in terms of quality, simply papered over the cracks.
Oh, and if he suddenly decides to pull his finger out, and turn this debacle around, perhaps he could tell that fraud Stuart fluffing Pearce to sling his fluffing hook, and never darken our door again.A man who's most famous for missing a penalty, and being an all round loser, is asked to give motivational speeches before cup finals.......only at Warrington, eh?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:04 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To get back to the thread title......lose on Thursday, and I expect Mr Smith to be running around with his underpants on his head, shouting "DON'T PANIC, DON'T PANIC, WE'VE LOST FIVE GAMES, DON'T PANIC" a la Corporal Jones in Dad's Army.
Forgive me for repeating myself (I've mentioned this, once or twice, before), but we've been sleepwalking into this, since 2011. Yes, that's SEVEN seasons ago. The season we've played the most entertaining rugby I've seen.
Surely it wasn't just me, that could see an ex NRL prop in his early 30's, with a serious eye problem that forced him out for months, was very near the end of his career. Smith kept him for another 2 seasons.
Surely it wasn't just me, that could see a half back, who had a penchant for picking up leg muscle injuries, keeping him out for 2-3-4 weeks at a time. FFS, if it wasn't for a specialist advising him to retire at the end of 2014 with a different injury, Smith would still be playing him now.
Surely it wasn't just me, who could see other 30+ year old players that we're nearing the end, but Smith simply stuck his head on the sand, and ignored the march of time on these players.
Don't get me wrong, these players are club legends, but there comes a time when you have to be ruthless. We should have acted sooner. There's no room in sentiment in sport. See Ferguson in football. If he sees a player has outgrown his usefulness.... out he goes.
We're seeing the same with Westwood, now. The fella was gone, two or three years ago. But we're treating him like the 15 year old family dog. Too sentimental to see his suffering.
Smith's recruitment stinks. His approach is scattergun, with the "just throw some money at it" with players at the top end of the market, and "make do and mend" from your bargain basement, ooops shelf at Asda, player.
I agree with many on here. Wane's got him at arm's length, patting him on the head, when they beat us in important games. He's easily got the measure of Smith.
As I said, sleepwalking for years. Let's not kid ourselves. 2 finals and a LLS, in the worse SL season ever, in terms of quality, simply papered over the cracks.
Oh, and if he suddenly decides to pull his finger out, and turn this debacle around, perhaps he could tell that fraud Stuart fluffing Pearce to sling his fluffing hook, and never darken our door again.A man who's most famous for missing a penalty, and being an all round loser, is asked to give motivational speeches before cup finals.......only at Warrington, eh?
I had to stop myself from standing up and clapping after reading this!
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:37 pm
Go on, stand and clap.
You know you want to.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:56 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN.
Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.
we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...
TEN .....
are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....
only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.
The Leigh squad put in 100% effort and commitment for 80 minutes per game win lose or draw. Play as a team and try to win games. Which puts them head and shoulders above the Warrington team of " no luck we don't belong at the bottom of the table" so I think that you'll find that you have the worst squad in the league, and.going off your post, the worst fans
there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.
I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...
Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:34 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
Yeah, except unfortunately for you, leeds have 6 points on the board, you have no points.
