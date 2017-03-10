WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Is this now a full blown crisis ?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:01 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1754
Location: Just turning your corner now
rubber duckie wrote:
Blythe wasn't one of the poorest players last night. He, Clark(again), Lineham, Evans when he came on, were the only players to have some credit at time's last night imo.


Not sure why your talking up Blythe so much, he has done nothing to warrant it.

Ask yourself, would he get in Cas or Wigans starting line up?!
Image

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:19 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 588
Location: Warrington
He could barely get in bradfords ffs!! Another to add to the list of garbage smith signings
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:21 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7554
That may well be true...,but it's also true he wasn't the worst player in our team last night.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:31 pm
Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 194
The Blythe/Russell centre/wing combination was targeted by Wigan all night, & was woeful in defence.

The amount of tries they conceded owing to their poor positioning was embarrassing.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:45 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 441
the flying biscuit wrote:
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN. :shock:

Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.

we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...

TEN .....

are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....

only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.

there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.

I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...


League table says otherwise

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:52 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5396
Location: South Stand.....bored
To get back to the thread title......lose on Thursday, and I expect Mr Smith to be running around with his underpants on his head, shouting "DON'T PANIC, DON'T PANIC, WE'VE LOST FIVE GAMES, DON'T PANIC" a la Corporal Jones in Dad's Army.

Forgive me for repeating myself (I've mentioned this, once or twice, before), but we've been sleepwalking into this, since 2011. Yes, that's SEVEN seasons ago. The season we've played the most entertaining rugby I've seen.

Surely it wasn't just me, that could see an ex NRL prop in his early 30's, with a serious eye problem that forced him out for months, was very near the end of his career. Smith kept him for another 2 seasons.

Surely it wasn't just me, that could see a half back, who had a penchant for picking up leg muscle injuries, keeping him out for 2-3-4 weeks at a time. FFS, if it wasn't for a specialist advising him to retire at the end of 2014 with a different injury, Smith would still be playing him now.

Surely it wasn't just me, who could see other 30+ year old players that we're nearing the end, but Smith simply stuck his head on the sand, and ignored the march of time on these players.

Don't get me wrong, these players are club legends, but there comes a time when you have to be ruthless. We should have acted sooner. There's no room in sentiment in sport. See Ferguson in football. If he sees a player has outgrown his usefulness.... out he goes.

We're seeing the same with Westwood, now. The fella was gone, two or three years ago. But we're treating him like the 15 year old family dog. Too sentimental to see his suffering.

Smith's recruitment stinks. His approach is scattergun, with the "just throw some money at it" with players at the top end of the market, and "make do and mend" from your bargain basement, ooops shelf at Asda, player.

I agree with many on here. Wane's got him at arm's length, patting him on the head, when they beat us in important games. He's easily got the measure of Smith.

As I said, sleepwalking for years. Let's not kid ourselves. 2 finals and a LLS, in the worse SL season ever, in terms of quality, simply papered over the cracks.

Oh, and if he suddenly decides to pull his finger out, and turn this debacle around, perhaps he could tell that fraud Stuart fluffing Pearce to sling his fluffing hook, and never darken our door again.A man who's most famous for missing a penalty, and being an all round loser, is asked to give motivational speeches before cup finals.......only at Warrington, eh?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:04 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3549
Location: M62 Corridor
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To get back to the thread title......lose on Thursday, and I expect Mr Smith to be running around with his underpants on his head, shouting "DON'T PANIC, DON'T PANIC, WE'VE LOST FIVE GAMES, DON'T PANIC" a la Corporal Jones in Dad's Army.

Forgive me for repeating myself (I've mentioned this, once or twice, before), but we've been sleepwalking into this, since 2011. Yes, that's SEVEN seasons ago. The season we've played the most entertaining rugby I've seen.

Surely it wasn't just me, that could see an ex NRL prop in his early 30's, with a serious eye problem that forced him out for months, was very near the end of his career. Smith kept him for another 2 seasons.

Surely it wasn't just me, that could see a half back, who had a penchant for picking up leg muscle injuries, keeping him out for 2-3-4 weeks at a time. FFS, if it wasn't for a specialist advising him to retire at the end of 2014 with a different injury, Smith would still be playing him now.

Surely it wasn't just me, who could see other 30+ year old players that we're nearing the end, but Smith simply stuck his head on the sand, and ignored the march of time on these players.

Don't get me wrong, these players are club legends, but there comes a time when you have to be ruthless. We should have acted sooner. There's no room in sentiment in sport. See Ferguson in football. If he sees a player has outgrown his usefulness.... out he goes.

We're seeing the same with Westwood, now. The fella was gone, two or three years ago. But we're treating him like the 15 year old family dog. Too sentimental to see his suffering.

Smith's recruitment stinks. His approach is scattergun, with the "just throw some money at it" with players at the top end of the market, and "make do and mend" from your bargain basement, ooops shelf at Asda, player.

I agree with many on here. Wane's got him at arm's length, patting him on the head, when they beat us in important games. He's easily got the measure of Smith.

As I said, sleepwalking for years. Let's not kid ourselves. 2 finals and a LLS, in the worse SL season ever, in terms of quality, simply papered over the cracks.

Oh, and if he suddenly decides to pull his finger out, and turn this debacle around, perhaps he could tell that fraud Stuart fluffing Pearce to sling his fluffing hook, and never darken our door again.A man who's most famous for missing a penalty, and being an all round loser, is asked to give motivational speeches before cup finals.......only at Warrington, eh?

I had to stop myself from standing up and clapping after reading this!
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:37 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5396
Location: South Stand.....bored
Go on, stand and clap.

You know you want to.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:56 pm
Leythersteve Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 265
the flying biscuit wrote:
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN. :shock:

Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.

we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...

TEN .....

are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....

only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.
The Leigh squad put in 100% effort and commitment for 80 minutes per game win lose or draw. Play as a team and try to win games. Which puts them head and shoulders above the Warrington team of " no luck we don't belong at the bottom of the table" so I think that you'll find that you have the worst squad in the league, and.going off your post, the worst fans

there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.

I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], BluffCast, DAG, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matt6169, rubber duckie, Wrath, Ziggy Stardust and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,1851,74475,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}