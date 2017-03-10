|
rubber duckie wrote:
I've no issue with Atkins celebrate a try...it shows intent. Just more of the same.
I'd much rather see him celebrate a try-saving tackle. Or a match-winning try. Unfortunately, he usually manages to mess both up in spectacular fashion!
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:42 am
No. We just need to win 10 of the next 19 games. Even if we don't we won't get relegated!
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:16 am
It depends what your version of a crisis is i suppose.
What IS clear is that we are now going to be playing the season at the bottom end of the table rather than the top.
Lets just hope this rabble have the heart for the fight.... You have to worry though.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 am
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I'd much rather see him celebrate a try-saving tackle. Or a match-winning try. Unfortunately, he usually manages to mess both up in spectacular fashion!
i was livid at him not for not showing any effort whatsoever chasing that kick that ended up no try,
the whole thing from tomkins being allowed to pick the ball up, walk around unchallenged, put an unchallenged kick in and then they nearly scored from it was shocking.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:49 am
dont know what is going on at the moment but something doesnt quite feel right or look right, before the match on sky it showed the dressing room and seemed to me that Tony Smith was giving them all a right rollocking before they even went out to do the warm up? normally it is a brief reminder of game plan, where they are to attack, who are the threats etc, this looked like a complete dressing down
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:58 am
What puzzles me is how we can go from playing tight error free rugby for 40 mins against the Broncos, to a gameplan which saw us throwing possession away by trying to force the pass.
Fine if you're desperately chasing the game, but the error started in the first set last night, and it didn't get any better.
