Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:40 am
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3546
Location: M62 Corridor
rubber duckie wrote:
I've no issue with Atkins celebrate a try...it shows intent. Just more of the same.

I'd much rather see him celebrate a try-saving tackle. Or a match-winning try. Unfortunately, he usually manages to mess both up in spectacular fashion!
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:42 am
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 286
Location: Manchester
No. We just need to win 10 of the next 19 games. Even if we don't we won't get relegated!
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:16 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8645
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
It depends what your version of a crisis is i suppose.

What IS clear is that we are now going to be playing the season at the bottom end of the table rather than the top.

Lets just hope this rabble have the heart for the fight.... You have to worry though.
Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:23 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35194
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Ganson's Optician wrote:
I'd much rather see him celebrate a try-saving tackle. Or a match-winning try. Unfortunately, he usually manages to mess both up in spectacular fashion!



i was livid at him not for not showing any effort whatsoever chasing that kick that ended up no try,

the whole thing from tomkins being allowed to pick the ball up, walk around unchallenged, put an unchallenged kick in and then they nearly scored from it was shocking.
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:49 am
Joined: Fri Sep 30, 2016 9:05 am
Posts: 13
dont know what is going on at the moment but something doesnt quite feel right or look right, before the match on sky it showed the dressing room and seemed to me that Tony Smith was giving them all a right rollocking before they even went out to do the warm up? normally it is a brief reminder of game plan, where they are to attack, who are the threats etc, this looked like a complete dressing down

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:58 am
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1211
What puzzles me is how we can go from playing tight error free rugby for 40 mins against the Broncos, to a gameplan which saw us throwing possession away by trying to force the pass.

Fine if you're desperately chasing the game, but the error started in the first set last night, and it didn't get any better.
Users browsing this forum:

c}