No. We just need to win 10 of the next 19 games. Even if we don't we won't get relegated!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, blakeysrobin, BornagainLeyther, Bullsmad, gary numan, grifter, gulfcoast_highwayman, Hatfield Town Wire, jj86, Johnkendal, Kevin Turvey, mosher, mrpurfect, Old Man John, pie.warrior, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, sgtwilko, sirlesboyd, Suzy Banyon, TheRealist, Tiz Lad, unknownlegend, vintage73, Warrington Wolf, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 616 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}