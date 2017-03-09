|
Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Still waiting for the title
|
Tonight was utterly embarassing!! Comprehensively beaten by an injury hit Wigan side..
An already poor back line just looked like a mish mash of players low on confidence ! And you probably won't see a poorer back line in super league.! Has Tony Smith actually lost the plot or the dressing room or both?? Because some of those players are not willing to sweat blood for this club !
But the thing that pi$$ed me off more than anything is that Wigan got stuck in.. Aggressive sometimes niggly !! And we just took it all...
I'm pretty furious right now I honestly don't see where a win is coming from !!
|
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
|
Yes it is. That was wigans second string in third bloody gear. Had they bothered they could've got to 60+ and done us a favour and got rid of the fool. Who will finish below us? No-one on current form
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5140
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN.
Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.
we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...
TEN .....
are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....
only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.
there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.
I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2008 12:33 pm
Posts: 100
|
Not a crisis yet... But the performance today was so far away that I struggle to imagine is turning it around.
The players on paper are still capable of making a fist of it... However it needs to change fast.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:49 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3542
Location: M62 Corridor
|
ratticusfinch wrote:
Yes it is. That was wigans second string in third bloody gear. Had they bothered they could've got to 60+ and done us a favour and got rid of the fool. Who will finish below us? No-one on current form
That's what frustrates me the most - it was very apparent that after 20 minutes, Wigan decided to relax and take it easy, as they were under no threat whatsoever. Regardless of injuries, if they had been in a more ruthless mood it could have been a hell of a lot worse.
It's an absolute mess and I'm really not sure what the short-term answer is. But according to the pillock stood in front of me tonight, I'm not a real fan because I didn't woop and clap when we scored our final try!
|
Deus Dat Incrementum
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:51 am
|
Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 20
|
Looks like Warrington are the new 'whipping boy super league rabble' club.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:52 am
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 405
|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
That's what frustrates me the most - it was very apparent that after 20 minutes, Wigan decided to relax and take it easy, as they were under no threat whatsoever. Regardless of injuries, if they had been in a more ruthless mood it could have been a hell of a lot worse.
It's an absolute mess and I'm really not sure what the short-term answer is. But according to the pillock stood in front of me tonight, I'm not a real fan because I didn't woop and clap when we scored our final try!
The old your supposed to support them band out again? Cannot stand such folk - people like they, accepting mediocrity (which we can only dream of at present) help to hold the club back. The definition of a supporter or fan is someone that has an interest in a club and wants them to succeed. Put simply, given what Smith has had at his disposal, we have not succeeded for the last 4 seasons.
In answer to the first question the simple answer is yes. The return of Chris Hill and Ratchford will not suddenly make the players be able to tackle, pass and work hard - all of which they currently are unable or refuse to do. Smith's tactics (if they exist) are outdated and clearly the players refuse to play for him. Time to go.
Throw whatever money you need to at a coach that can get the best out of the players, is able to recruit well and seems to have a succession plan - just hope he is better than the last Daryl(l) we had.
|
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:15 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2555
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
|
Ganson's Optician wrote:
That's what frustrates me the most - it was very apparent that after 20 minutes, Wigan decided to relax and take it easy, as they were under no threat whatsoever. Regardless of injuries, if they had been in a more ruthless mood it could have been a hell of a lot worse.
It's an absolute mess and I'm really not sure what the short-term answer is. But according to the pillock stood in front of me tonight, I'm not a real fan because I didn't woop and clap when we scored our final try!
What worries me about you men last night was how unaware your team seemed.
Ryan Atkins celebrated/gurned at the camera when he scored - at 20-0 down! Seriously; read a room, Ryan.
|
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
|
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:19 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7546
|
Suzy Banyon wrote:
What worries me about you men last night was how unaware your team seemed.
Ryan Atkins celebrated/gurned at the camera when he scored - at 20-0 down! Seriously; read a room, Ryan.
I've no issue with Atkins celebrate a try...it shows intent. Just more of the same.
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AdamH, Ashton Bears, Bullsmad, Cbr1000rr, CW8, Eastern Wildcat, Fatbelly, Fletcher-end-red, Ganson's Optician, jj86, mrpurfect, Old Man John, Philth, pie.warrior, REDWHITEANDBLUE, right said father ted, rubber duckie, silver2, sirlesboyd, Suzy Banyon, ThePrinter, Warrington Wolf, Wizard crane, Wrath and 525 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}