Ganson's Optician wrote: That's what frustrates me the most - it was very apparent that after 20 minutes, Wigan decided to relax and take it easy, as they were under no threat whatsoever. Regardless of injuries, if they had been in a more ruthless mood it could have been a hell of a lot worse.



It's an absolute mess and I'm really not sure what the short-term answer is. But according to the pillock stood in front of me tonight, I'm not a real fan because I didn't woop and clap when we scored our final try!

The old your supposed to support them band out again? Cannot stand such folk - people like they, accepting mediocrity (which we can only dream of at present) help to hold the club back. The definition of a supporter or fan is someone that has an interest in a club and wants them to succeed. Put simply, given what Smith has had at his disposal, we have not succeeded for the last 4 seasons.In answer to the first question the simple answer is yes. The return of Chris Hill and Ratchford will not suddenly make the players be able to tackle, pass and work hard - all of which they currently are unable or refuse to do. Smith's tactics (if they exist) are outdated and clearly the players refuse to play for him. Time to go.Throw whatever money you need to at a coach that can get the best out of the players, is able to recruit well and seems to have a succession plan - just hope he is better than the last Daryl(l) we had.