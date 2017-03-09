WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Is this now a full blown crisis ?

 
Post a reply

Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:37 pm
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3380
Location: Still waiting for the title
Tonight was utterly embarassing!! Comprehensively beaten by an injury hit Wigan side..
An already poor back line just looked like a mish mash of players low on confidence ! And you probably won't see a poorer back line in super league.! Has Tony Smith actually lost the plot or the dressing room or both?? Because some of those players are not willing to sweat blood for this club !
But the thing that pi$$ed me off more than anything is that Wigan got stuck in.. Aggressive sometimes niggly !! And we just took it all...
I'm pretty furious right now I honestly don't see where a win is coming from !!
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:43 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
Yes it is. That was wigans second string in third bloody gear. Had they bothered they could've got to 60+ and done us a favour and got rid of the fool. Who will finish below us? No-one on current form
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:19 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5140
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN. :shock:

Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.
by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.

we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...

TEN .....

are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....

only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,
only one team has a worse squad than us that's Leigh
No team has a worse defence than us.

there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.

I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:32 pm
theadore User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2008 12:33 pm
Posts: 100
Not a crisis yet... But the performance today was so far away that I struggle to imagine is turning it around.

The players on paper are still capable of making a fist of it... However it needs to change fast.

Re: Is this now a full blown crisis ?

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:49 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3542
Location: M62 Corridor
ratticusfinch wrote:
Yes it is. That was wigans second string in third bloody gear. Had they bothered they could've got to 60+ and done us a favour and got rid of the fool. Who will finish below us? No-one on current form

That's what frustrates me the most - it was very apparent that after 20 minutes, Wigan decided to relax and take it easy, as they were under no threat whatsoever. Regardless of injuries, if they had been in a more ruthless mood it could have been a hell of a lot worse.

It's an absolute mess and I'm really not sure what the short-term answer is. But according to the pillock stood in front of me tonight, I'm not a real fan because I didn't woop and clap when we scored our final try!
Deus Dat Incrementum

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigtom, Budgiezilla, coco the fullback, Cronus, DAG, Father Ted, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, ItchyandScratchy, LES DIABLES ROUGE, Leythersteve, Man Mountain, matt_wire, mikej, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, P-J, pmarrow, richmond, rubber duckie, Suzy Banyon, the flying biscuit, theadore, ThePrinter, upsetzombie, Wire, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 492 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,3801,58075,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}