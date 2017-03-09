Yes it is, its an absolute disaster, and the simple fact is there are 19 games left of the regular season. That's NINETEEN.Ben Currie wont be back for any of those that a fact.by the time Chris Hill and ratchford are back there could be about Fifteen games left. we wont win a game without Chris Hill playing.we have to win TEN games to avoid playing in the middle 8's...TEN .....are you joking....win ten games out of fifteen ... we would have to go on some kind of 1986 end of season premiership winning run....only one team is worse than us and that's Leeds,only one team has a worse squad than us that's LeighNo team has a worse defence than us.there is no way you can seriously expect this team to be playing super 8's rugby come the end of the season.I'm not having a single word of What Tony Smith is serving up he needs to be sacked right now...