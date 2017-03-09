Tonight was utterly embarassing!! Comprehensively beaten by an injury hit Wigan side..

An already poor back line just looked like a mish mash of players low on confidence ! And you probably won't see a poorer back line in super league.! Has Tony Smith actually lost the plot or the dressing room or both?? Because some of those players are not willing to sweat blood for this club !

But the thing that pi$$ed me off more than anything is that Wigan got stuck in.. Aggressive sometimes niggly !! And we just took it all...

I'm pretty furious right now I honestly don't see where a win is coming from !!