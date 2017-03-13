Lord Tony Smith wrote: You forgot the three Challenge Cups (first one in 35 years), two League Leaders Shields and three Grand Final appearances, becoming the first team in 6 years to break 1,000 points scored during one season.



Whilst I do think Smith should be removed and a change would be good for us, Smith deserves a lot more respect than you're giving him by calling him a cretin.

" once in a sentence in a post on a message board forum. I'm hardly setting up action groups demanding Smith be officially given the title Cretin. But keep bringing it up by all means....I dont owe him anything at all and certainly not to blow smoke up his backside at times like this. I've paid my dues on the Terraces long before he came and will do long after he's gone.He's winding me up because still at my age I feel passionately about this club and hes running it in to the ground, (*see that list of players for evidence)...and whats worse is he's doing this by being surrounded by the best infrastructure, direction, and Money this club has ever had..... its unforgivable.we are bottom of the league completely winless gutless and clueless not one of those trophies he's won will help us stay up. (fortunately a dodgy league structure and a hopeless Widnes should)I have no Confidence in Beating the Worst St Helens Outfit I can remember .... I'm sure in the 80's they had periods when they weren't all that, but this team is a shocker and it will hand us our backsides on a Silver platter on Friday night.....and when that happens I'll be in the dictionary looking for mildly derogatory words to aim at Tony Smith that will be suitable for the sensitive souls on this forum......