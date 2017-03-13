WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:53 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Club Merit trophy


The Club Championship ?

We beat Saints by just one point. Coslett missed a last ditch drop goal on the stroke of half time - shame. And we won a few more trophies that year as well.

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:59 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
yes, thats correct. On the back of a few poor seasons, we won a few games and gave him a new contract.

In my world, i didn't think that was a great idea.

Widnes won a few games!

Warrington won more than anyone else!!!
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:26 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Anthony England
Roy Asotasi
Jordan Cox
Ryan Bailey
Gary Wheeler
Full backs that can't catch being allowed to play on the wing
Wingers with genuine pace being dropped.
The turnover of quality assistant coaches
The dropping and departure of Brett Hodgson.
The inability to see deficiencies in the centre position
The inability to sensibly replace Lee Briers.
Chris Sandow
Richard Agar
Losing four from four
Being bottom of a rank average league

These are just a few of the reasons I called Tony Smith a cretin....

The only reason I'm a cretin is I bought a season ticket to ensure I don't miss out on the drivel he's currently serving us all.

You forgot the three Challenge Cups (first one in 35 years), two League Leaders Shields and three Grand Final appearances, becoming the first team in 6 years to break 1,000 points scored during one season.

Whilst I do think Smith should be removed and a change would be good for us, Smith deserves a lot more respect than you're giving him by calling him a cretin.

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:40 pm
I think there is more to say to TS than name calling which is a tad childish. His performance stands alone to condemn him and his staff.

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:42 pm
He's not from Crete anyway.
once a wire always a wire

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:11 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
You forgot the three Challenge Cups (first one in 35 years), two League Leaders Shields and three Grand Final appearances, becoming the first team in 6 years to break 1,000 points scored during one season.

Whilst I do think Smith should be removed and a change would be good for us, Smith deserves a lot more respect than you're giving him by calling him a cretin.


"called" once in a sentence in a post on a message board forum. I'm hardly setting up action groups demanding Smith be officially given the title Cretin. But keep bringing it up by all means....

I dont owe him anything at all and certainly not to blow smoke up his backside at times like this. I've paid my dues on the Terraces long before he came and will do long after he's gone.

He's winding me up because still at my age I feel passionately about this club and hes running it in to the ground, (*see that list of players for evidence)...and whats worse is he's doing this by being surrounded by the best infrastructure, direction, and Money this club has ever had..... its unforgivable.

we are bottom of the league completely winless gutless and clueless not one of those trophies he's won will help us stay up. (fortunately a dodgy league structure and a hopeless Widnes should)

I have no Confidence in Beating the Worst St Helens Outfit I can remember .... I'm sure in the 80's they had periods when they weren't all that, but this team is a shocker and it will hand us our backsides on a Silver platter on Friday night.....

and when that happens I'll be in the dictionary looking for mildly derogatory words to aim at Tony Smith that will be suitable for the sensitive souls on this forum......
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
