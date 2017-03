sir adrian morley wrote: dont class all wire fans the same,but i do agree with you about the abuse tony smith is getting at the moment..its totally out of order to call him a cretin after giving us trips to wembley and old trafford and winning the league..probably once the poster as calmed down he`ll realise how silly he`s been.

Anthony EnglandRoy AsotasiJordan CoxRyan BaileyGary WheelerFull backs that can't catch being allowed to play on the wingWingers with genuine pace being dropped.The turnover of quality assistant coachesThe dropping and departure of Brett Hodgson.The inability to see deficiencies in the centre positionThe inability to sensibly replace Lee Briers.Chris SandowRichard AgarLosing four from fourBeing bottom of a rank average leagueThese are just a few of the reasons I called Tony Smith a cretin....The only reason I'm a cretin is I bought a season ticket to ensure I don't miss out on the drivel he's currently serving us all.