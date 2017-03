Builth Wells Wire wrote:

I have never seen Wire beat Hull in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Hull KR in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Salford in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Wakefield in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Castleford in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Leigh in a final

I have never seen Wire beat Catalans in a final

I have never seen Wire beat St Helens in a final



......But I have seen Warrington beat Wigan in a final