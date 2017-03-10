WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - "Luck".....Mr Smith!

You lot need to give your heads a wobble. Talk about delusions of grandeur. Tony Smith won you the LLS and got you to Old Trafford just five games ago.

You were outclassed last night but that is no reason to sack the coach. You were all ecstatic less than a month ago after beating Brisbane with a brilliant performance. Mind you this madness isn't confined to Wire fans. Last August many Wigan 'fans' wanted Wane out, which just shows how knowledgeable your average fan is. Luckily Lenegan and Moran aren't average fans.
If I was a Wigan fan, I too would want Tony Smith to continue as the Wire coach, in a similar fashion, that both clubs` fans do not want Kieran Cunningham to leave Saints.

When was the last time Warrington beat Wigan in a cup/play-off game?

Last night Wigan could have won by a cricket score if Wane had wanted to.

He knows he has the measure of Smith in the vital matches, so it suits him, to keep Smith there in the knowledge that for the time being, his team will continue to win when the two clubs meet-up.

luckily we gave Smith a new contract last season.

Cant wait for next season already.
Lol...I was going to ask the same question.
I have never seen Wire beat Pies in a final other than the Locker Cup charity game in my lifetime.
Fairly sure that was rhetorical! But I believe it was the CC semi in 2009 when Matt King scored a hat trick.

Funny how things work out, remember feeling that Tony Smith totally out-thought Noble that day, and it was Wigan who had the problem of a coach who couldn't take us to where we needed to be. Come to think of it, it was probably that game which sealed his fate and lead to us going after Maguire.

As a Salford fan what a fickle lot you are, welcome to our world, get over it.

I have never seen Wire beat Hull in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Hull KR in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Salford in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Wakefield in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Castleford in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Leigh in a final
I have never seen Wire beat Catalans in a final
I have never seen Wire beat St Helens in a final

......But I have seen Warrington beat Wigan in a final

1980 Warrington v Wigan Lancashire Cup Final?

If you was there, then I would also expected you to attend

1982 St Helens v Warrington Lancashire Cup Final.

Yes, I forgot about that . 16-0 at Wigan
I did see them draw in a Final against Saints but lost the replay.
c}