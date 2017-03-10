Boss Hog wrote: If I was a Wigan fan, I too would want Tony Smith to continue as the Wire coach, in a similar fashion, that both clubs` fans do not want Kieran Cunningham to leave Saints.



When was the last time Warrington beat Wigan in a cup/play-off game?



Last night Wigan could have won by a cricket score if Wane had wanted to.



He knows he has the measure of Smith in the vital matches, so it suits him, to keep Smith there in the knowledge that for the time being, his team will continue to win when the two clubs meet-up.

Fairly sure that was rhetorical! But I believe it was the CC semi in 2009 when Matt King scored a hat trick.Funny how things work out, remember feeling that Tony Smith totally out-thought Noble that day, and it was Wigan who had the problem of a coach who couldn't take us to where we needed to be. Come to think of it, it was probably that game which sealed his fate and lead to us going after Maguire.