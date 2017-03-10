Aboveusonlypie wrote: You lot need to give your heads a wobble. Talk about delusions of grandeur. Tony Smith won you the LLS and got you to Old Trafford just five games ago.



You were outclassed last night but that is no reason to sack the coach. You were all ecstatic less than a month ago after beating Brisbane with a brilliant performance. Mind you this madness isn't confined to Wire fans. Last August many Wigan 'fans' wanted Wane out, which just shows how knowledgeable your average fan is. Luckily Lenegan and Moran aren't average fans.

If I was a Wigan fan, I too would want Tony Smith to continue as the Wire coach, in a similar fashion, that both clubs` fans do not want Kieran Cunningham to leave Saints.When was the last time Warrington beat Wigan in a cup/play-off game?Last night Wigan could have won by a cricket score if Wane had wanted to.He knows he has the measure of Smith in the vital matches, so it suits him, to keep Smith there in the knowledge that for the time being, his team will continue to win when the two clubs meet-up.