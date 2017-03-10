You lot need to give your heads a wobble. Talk about delusions of grandeur. Tony Smith won you the LLS and got you to Old Trafford just five games ago.
You were outclassed last night but that is no reason to sack the coach. You were all ecstatic less than a month ago after beating Brisbane with a brilliant performance. Mind you this madness isn't confined to Wire fans. Last August many Wigan 'fans' wanted Wane out, which just shows how knowledgeable your average fan is. Luckily Lenegan and Moran aren't average fans.
You were outclassed last night but that is no reason to sack the coach. You were all ecstatic less than a month ago after beating Brisbane with a brilliant performance. Mind you this madness isn't confined to Wire fans. Last August many Wigan 'fans' wanted Wane out, which just shows how knowledgeable your average fan is. Luckily Lenegan and Moran aren't average fans.