While you've started the season poorly, some of the abuse Smith is coming in for is well over the top.



Calling him a 'cretin', plus other insulting stuff, sums up just how classless Dire fans really are.



You're not a Big Club, but look at the success TS has brought to Warrington over the last 8 years. You were nowhere near this before he took over, last winning anything way back in 1991 (the hugely 'prestigious' Regal Trophy).



You may not rate him as a coach anymore, but some of the stuff being dished out to him is bang out of order.