waiting for Tony's best 17 to actually take the field is a bad judgement........too many eggs in one basket... Rugby league is one of the hardest and most physical sports played, there will always be injuries7and great coaches know this and have a squad of decent players outside the top 17 to call upon. It's not your best 17 that matter it's the next 6-7 players that will replace them what is important as Wigan found out last year. We never had the top 17 take the field once last year and over the 36 games played they appeared only 383 times out of a total of 612 times. That's over 6 of the starting 17 missing every game, If Tony is waiting for his "Luck" to change he could be waiting for a very long time.