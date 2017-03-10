|
Mark wrote:
I think some of the reactions are a bit hasty. The team we wanted to start the season with hasn't been seen on the pitch yet this season. I prefer to Judge when we've seen Gidley and Brown together in the halves, a prop/hooker rotation of Hill, Sims, Clark & Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer. These to factors are massive in ashaping a game of rugby.It was only a few months ago we were in a grand final and the squad has only been strengthened. We lost to Cas and Wigan last year and Catalan are a tough ask away from home. the Salford game was disappointing but we have a few silly results each year. We all just need to stay calm and let it play out. It's a long season.
Spot on
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:09 am
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Mark wrote:
It isn't a long season though is it? We now have 19 games left and need to win 10 of those to avoid middle8s based on last season. Can you see that happening? Every club gets injuries and Smith will never has his first team out possibly. By the time he does (which won't happen) it will be too late.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:26 am
|
tony smith couldnt put together a flatpack unit from ikea never mind build a rugby team, shambles always next year though as this one has gone already
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:35 am
|
Mark wrote:
Injuries are certainly not exclusive to Warrington. As Shaun Wane said, he wrote down his first choice 17 last year and never actually got to see it. That's sport! When you are aiming to win the thing, you should be able to cope with having players out.
Regardless, I'm struggling to see who would have come in and changed things last night.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:54 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
So hanging Dec Patton out to dry in the post-match is good man management
'He was dropped. He's done OK but we need better than OK'
Yes Patton may not be the answer, may not have the quality needed, and may be struggling. However he's been no better or worse than lots around him, with lots more experience.
Could easily have said 'We gave Dec a break, or we wanted to try something different' but no
The major factor in this debacle is staring you in the mirror Mr Smith, and is alongside you on the training pitch in Agar
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:54 am
waiting for Tony's best 17 to actually take the field is a bad judgement........too many eggs in one basket... Rugby league is one of the hardest and most physical sports played, there will always be injuries7and great coaches know this and have a squad of decent players outside the top 17 to call upon. It's not your best 17 that matter it's the next 6-7 players that will replace them what is important as Wigan found out last year. We never had the top 17 take the field once last year and over the 36 games played they appeared only 383 times out of a total of 612 times. That's over 6 of the starting 17 missing every game, If Tony is waiting for his "Luck" to change he could be waiting for a very long time.
