Mark wrote: I think some of the reactions are a bit hasty. The team we wanted to start the season with hasn't been seen on the pitch yet this season. I prefer to Judge when we've seen Gidley and Brown together in the halves, a prop/hooker rotation of Hill, Sims, Clark & Cooper, Crosby, Dwyer. These to factors are massive in ashaping a game of rugby.It was only a few months ago we were in a grand final and the squad has only been strengthened. We lost to Cas and Wigan last year and Catalan are a tough ask away from home. the Salford game was disappointing but we have a few silly results each year. We all just need to stay calm and let it play out. It's a long season.

It isn't a long season though is it? We now have 19 games left and need to win 10 of those to avoid middle8s based on last season. Can you see that happening? Every club gets injuries and Smith will never has his first team out possibly. By the time he does (which won't happen) it will be too late.