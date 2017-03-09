My biggest worry at half time was that like so many times in 2014, there would be a mini fight back which ultimately ends in via but clouds the fact that something is seriously wrong.



It's sad to see it end like this, but he has to go. Contrary to what has been the consensus since 2009, Smith isn't the messiah, Wayne Bennett, Alex Ferguson or any other daft comparison. There is life after Tony Smith, but the club has to be proactive and go looking for it.