Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:31 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7544
Luck.....!
That is his excuse?!

Mr Smith....there is no such thing as luck!

Luck is nothing more than opportunity vs preparedness.
Wigan had opportunity and Warrington were not prepared. That is the answer TS should have given. At least it would be honest and not hiding behind a word to avoid saying attitude.

To coin a phase....you must make your own luck!
once a wire always a wire

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:34 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1308
Location: Warrington
1 word.Deluded.3 words.Lost the plot.

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:40 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
The man is an egotistical nightmare based on bluff and the so-called shaved chimp doesnt even have to put any effort into out-coaching him now....worse he actually pities him and takes his foot off. People laughed at wigan when wane took over...the brutish, piggish thug against our generously probosicsed genius....even wigan fans worried. Fear not, one knows a lot more about man management, rugby league and the basic principles of hard work and playing players in their correct positions....the other is a chancer with a Sigmund freud handbook (given to him by his wife). Ps i hear he's lost half the dressing room....which was clearly obvious.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:45 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 715
Location: Purgatory
Being beaten on the edges 3-4 times and having S O'L running through the heart of your defence has nothing to do with bad luck.

His post match comments are becoming offensive to the fans who pay to go and watch the team
It also makes you question if he knows whats going on?!?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:49 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5140
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
the man has gone too far ...he must be sacked in the morning and take his coaching staff with him.......

new broom and all that.....
the club's in a mess, we are more likely to go down than win the league.......surely not one person can defend this cretin any longer
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:52 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
He doesn't. Its about time people woke up. He's had his hands on two teams ripe for silverware for a cumulative 12 years...in which time he's pocketed 2 gf and 3 cc. Compare that ratio to wane or to st helens as a club whilst they've been on a downward curve??!! He's not very good...he's not very good AT ALL. Looking at his 'mates' might give you a clue
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:54 pm
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3542
Location: M62 Corridor
My biggest worry at half time was that like so many times in 2014, there would be a mini fight back which ultimately ends in via but clouds the fact that something is seriously wrong.

It's sad to see it end like this, but he has to go. Contrary to what has been the consensus since 2009, Smith isn't the messiah, Wayne Bennett, Alex Ferguson or any other daft comparison. There is life after Tony Smith, but the club has to be proactive and go looking for it.
Deus Dat Incrementum

Re: "Luck".....Mr Smith!

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:01 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7544
At what point will "luck" run out for Mr Smith?

How much opportunity do will allow him?....seriously.
We can all say "sack him now"....

How long do allow to TS before we have to take action?
Or do we allow him to keep control in the bottom 8s to fight our way out to safety?
once a wire always a wire

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigtom, Budgiezilla, coco the fullback, Cronus, DAG, Father Ted, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, ItchyandScratchy, LES DIABLES ROUGE, Leythersteve, Man Mountain, matt_wire, mikej, Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, P-J, pmarrow, richmond, rubber duckie, Suzy Banyon, the flying biscuit, theadore, ThePrinter, upsetzombie, Wire, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 490 guests

c}