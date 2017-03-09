Luck.....!
That is his excuse?!
Mr Smith....there is no such thing as luck!
Luck is nothing more than opportunity vs preparedness.
Wigan had opportunity and Warrington were not prepared. That is the answer TS should have given. At least it would be honest and not hiding behind a word to avoid saying attitude.
To coin a phase....you must make your own luck!
That is his excuse?!
Mr Smith....there is no such thing as luck!
Luck is nothing more than opportunity vs preparedness.
Wigan had opportunity and Warrington were not prepared. That is the answer TS should have given. At least it would be honest and not hiding behind a word to avoid saying attitude.
To coin a phase....you must make your own luck!