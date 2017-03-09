|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7541
|
Luck.....!
That is his excuse?!
Mr Smith....there is no such thing as luck!
Luck is nothing more than opportunity vs preparedness.
Wigan had opportunity and Warrington were not prepared. That is the answer TS should have given. At least it would be honest and not hiding behind a word to avoid saying attitude.
To coin a phase....you must make your own luck!
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1308
Location: Warrington
|
1 word.Deluded.3 words.Lost the plot.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:40 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
|
The man is an egotistical nightmare based on bluff and the so-called shaved chimp doesnt even have to put any effort into out-coaching him now....worse he actually pities him and takes his foot off. People laughed at wigan when wane took over...the brutish, piggish thug against our generously probosicsed genius....even wigan fans worried. Fear not, one knows a lot more about man management, rugby league and the basic principles of hard work and playing players in their correct positions....the other is a chancer with a Sigmund freud handbook (given to him by his wife). Ps i hear he's lost half the dressing room....which was clearly obvious.
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 715
Location: Purgatory
|
Being beaten on the edges 3-4 times and having S O'L running through the heart of your defence has nothing to do with bad luck.
His post match comments are becoming offensive to the fans who pay to go and watch the team
It also makes you question if he knows whats going on?!?
|
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5139
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
the man has gone too far ...he must be sacked in the morning and take his coaching staff with him.......
new broom and all that.....
the club's in a mess, we are more likely to go down than win the league.......surely not one person can defend this cretin any longer
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 587
Location: Warrington
|
He doesn't. Its about time people woke up. He's had his hands on two teams ripe for silverware for a cumulative 12 years...in which time he's pocketed 2 gf and 3 cc. Compare that ratio to wane or to st helens as a club whilst they've been on a downward curve??!! He's not very good...he's not very good AT ALL. Looking at his 'mates' might give you a clue
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, barham red, bellycouldtackle, Bigtom, BluffCast, caslad75, Cbr1000rr, daftdad, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, dickyflourbag, easyWire, fast_pug, fc-eaststander, Fields of Fire, gary numan, Gazwire, GeoffRoebuck, Giantscorpio, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jake the Peg, Jukesays, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, Kiyan, knockersbumpMKII, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Leythersteve, Mable_Syrup, MarioRugby, marshman777, matt6169, matt_wire, matthew, mickmanc1975, MikeyWire, Milly, muttywhitedog, Nothus, NtW, Old Man John, oud3pstander, Oxford Exile, Philth, pie.warrior, richmond, rubber duckie, runningman29, Saddened!, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, secondstanza, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Snowy, Superblue, tank123, TF and the wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, theadore, Tiz Lad, Winslade's Offload, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wolf Hall, Wrath, year of the viking, yossarian, Ziggy Stardust and 1015 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}