|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7541
|
Luck.....!
That is his excuse?!
Mr Smith....there is no such thing as luck!
Luck is nothing more than opportunity vs preparedness.
Wigan had opportunity and Warrington were not prepared. That is the answer TS should have given. At least it would be honest and not hiding behind a word to avoid saying attitude.
To coin a phase....you must make your own luck!
|
once a wire always a wire
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Backwoodsman, Barbed Wire, barham red, Bigtom, BluffCast, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, caslad75, CHEADLE LEYTHER, CW8, daftdad, DAG, Dave K., Dezzies_right_hook, dickyflourbag, easyWire, fast_pug, fc-eaststander, Fields of Fire, gary numan, GeoffRoebuck, Giantscorpio, Google Adsense [Bot], Hatfield Town Wire, hatty, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jake the Peg, jus@casvegas, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, Kiyan, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, Leythersteve, MarioRugby, matt_wire, matthew, MikeyWire, MollySylphrena, Nothus, NtW, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Paddyfc, Philth, pie.warrior, ratticusfinch, Ron, rubber duckie, runningman29, Saddened!, ScottyWire, secondstanza, shinymcshine, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Snowy, tank123, the flying biscuit, The Publican, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Trinity_13, Tron, unknownlegend, wakeytrin, Wigg'n, Willzay, Wire, Wire200#, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall, Wrath, year of the viking, yossarian and 891 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}