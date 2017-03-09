WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bateman out for THREE months!

Bateman out for THREE months!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:25 pm
MarioRugby
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 460
Location: Italy
Shoulder injury re scanned and worse than first thought
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.

Re: Bateman out for THREE months!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:38 pm
endoman
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Apr 18, 2004 9:01 pm
Posts: 804
Location: By the Cemetry Gates
Sad to hear it, but he looked crocked vs Cronulla at times. Think the rest will do him good.
Neil, Reggie, Cowie forever.

Re: Bateman out for THREE months!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:44 pm
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 782
Big loss but we have the depth to cope. Barring further injuries, Faz & Tomkins supported by Isa when Gildart is back. We look far stronger this season than last, looking good so far!!

Re: Bateman out for THREE months!

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:32 pm
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13898
Location: Chester
Looks like history is repeating itself. Last season Faz was out for weeks and when he came back he was very influential and I expect Bateman's return to chime in nicely in a similar way. Not that I wish him out injured just so this can happen of course. We will miss him as we did Faz but every cloud....
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

c}