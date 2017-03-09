WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BlufferCast - Tony Mr Smiths interview / Wigan

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves BlufferCast - Tony Mr Smiths interview / Wigan

 
Post a reply

BlufferCast - Tony Mr Smiths interview / Wigan

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:15 pm
BluffCast Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:59 pm
Posts: 5
https://audioboom.com/posts/5691668-int ... -mr-smiths

Re: BlufferCast - Tony Mr Smiths interview / Wigan

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 5:58 pm
Dennis_Waywell Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:21 pm
Posts: 1
Quite clearly Mr Smiths recognizes that its early days yet and there's no need to panic. I saw the weather yesterday and its still a good few degrees below where we can play on a fast track. I didn't like the attitude of the interviewer, I think Mr Smiths makes a fair point about beating the Broncos, it took a lot out of the boys and if we dont win until round 10 I'm still happy. Playing Chris hill in a couple of positions is inspired, I would play his left weaker side against Leigh and save his right side for a bigger team! Looking forward to next weeks report and hopefully Mr Smiths reveals which hotel the team will be staying in next year for the pre season training camp - Has he considered Gran Canaria - All day breakfast and a pint of Guiness is only £6 squid.

Re: BlufferCast - Tony Mr Smiths interview / Wigan

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 8:50 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7561
Yes that's where we've gone wrong...getting Donald Trump on the coaching team.
Lol. Was quite funny though.
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, DAG, easyWire, Gazwire, Hatfield Town Wire, Hicks Is A God, lister, Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, runningman29, ScottyWire, Smiffy27, Snowy, Winslade's Offload and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,533,2752,08775,8304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
34-26
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
DEWSBURY
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
HALIFAX
v
LONDON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
COVENTY
v
BARROW  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R2
CELTIC
v
DONCASTER  














c}