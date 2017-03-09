Quite clearly Mr Smiths recognizes that its early days yet and there's no need to panic. I saw the weather yesterday and its still a good few degrees below where we can play on a fast track. I didn't like the attitude of the interviewer, I think Mr Smiths makes a fair point about beating the Broncos, it took a lot out of the boys and if we dont win until round 10 I'm still happy. Playing Chris hill in a couple of positions is inspired, I would play his left weaker side against Leigh and save his right side for a bigger team! Looking forward to next weeks report and hopefully Mr Smiths reveals which hotel the team will be staying in next year for the pre season training camp - Has he considered Gran Canaria - All day breakfast and a pint of Guiness is only £6 squid.
