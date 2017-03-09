In the review of this weeks SL matches per game tonight it seems like everybody has them and it's the reason they're struggling , except Leigh , much like in 2005 when we used 38 players but didn't have an injury crisis



Bottom line is RL is a very tough sport and most likely every team will have a combination of long term,short term and players playing with injuries ( most likely using pain killers to get through a game ) every week of the season



Some clubs ( mostly those with quality academies ) will cope better than others



But let's hear less about it please