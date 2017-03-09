WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Injuries

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:12 pm
GUBRATS
Is it just me , or is anybody else sick of hearing them mentioned ?


Re: Injuries

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Hemmings just can't help himself, it's on the tick-box list, particularly for some more than others.

Re: Injuries

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:43 pm
Code13
Funny though you'd think only one team had any injuries so far

Re: Injuries

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:51 pm
GUBRATS
In the review of this weeks SL matches per game tonight it seems like everybody has them and it's the reason they're struggling , except Leigh , much like in 2005 when we used 38 players but didn't have an injury crisis

Bottom line is RL is a very tough sport and most likely every team will have a combination of long term,short term and players playing with injuries ( most likely using pain killers to get through a game ) every week of the season

Some clubs ( mostly those with quality academies ) will cope better than others

But let's hear less about it please


c}