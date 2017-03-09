|
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 147
|
Ok
0 from 4
My season prediction
5 wins
No draws (although I'll rake a point atm)
18 losses
WE ARE UKED FOLKS
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 526
Location: West Hull
|
silvertail-wolf wrote:
Ok
0 from 4
My season prediction
5 wins
No draws (although I'll rake a point atm)
18 losses
WE ARE UKED FOLKS
Thats more like it! I was getting bored with all the "Warrington top" predictions.
|
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 40
|
Well, we haven't won the Grand Final, but neither have we won the Million Pound Game.
So let's go put the latter right while we got the chance
|
|
c}