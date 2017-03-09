|
Luck.... apparently
No Tony.
All we need is better players which with the extensive resources available to you we should have recruited.
Instead we have far too many players who are either not of standard (Russell, Evans, Atkins, Blythe, Philbin) and too many doing "a year too many" (Gidley, Westwood).
Nothing short of embarrassing.
