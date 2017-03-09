RLFANS News Hound wrote:

Warriors Go Top with Wolves WinWhen you've lost your opening three Super League fixtures, the last thing that you want to be doing is coming up against the Champions, and the side who shattered your dreams at Old Trafford five short months ago.







Bottom of the table Warrington Wolves hosted the Wigan Warriors, who came into the game level top of the league with the Castleford Tigers.







Warrington would have to do without Dec Patton, his absence opening the way for Harvey Livett's first Wolves game at scrum half. Wigan were also looking patched up and were missing a number of regular first-teamers, but all eyes would be on the mouthwatering clash between England hopeful half-backs George Williams and Kevin Brown.



