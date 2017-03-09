|
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 459
Location: Italy
|
With the money he's spent Wire should be walking the league never mind facing relegation.
Time to go Mr Smith!!
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 358
|
Mario haven't you been impersonating Justin Beeber recently
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 578
|
MarioRugby wrote:
With the money he's spent Wire should be walking the league never mind facing relegation.
Time to go Mr Smith!!
Straight swap for KC.
|
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.
2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 152
Location: Dubai
|
Well. Something needs to be turned around quickly - Smith said at half-time neither he nor the team were downhearted.
I wonder if Wane would have said the same to his Wigan team.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 152
Location: Dubai
|
Just seen his debrief now... luck is not a factor I'm afraid that was lost from the first minute.
|
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 869
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
|
Think Mario flies solo.
Regards , EW
|

|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:08 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7540
|
redex113 wrote:
Straight swap for KC.
Be careful what you wish for. Lol
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 15, 2014 7:27 pm
Posts: 1
|
Thank Christ I couldn't make match tonight. An absolute joke! It is time for Smith to go.
Alfie for coach
|
