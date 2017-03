Dave K. wrote: So that's 7 in 7 years, lost the last two he has missed, any idea what the win ratio was like when he didn't play in 2012?

The five he missed in 2012 (actually four in a row rather than three, then one single game) were Warrington away (lost 18-40), Huddersfield home (won 28-24), Leeds away (lost 6-21), Catalans away (lost 14-44) and Wigan away (lost 10-48).So he's missed just seven in six seasons and we lost six of them - mostly heavily. He's missed just one home game in this time. Pretty remarkable.