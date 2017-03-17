Chris71 wrote:
Maybe it was his record when coaching the French national side................ oh hang on wait a minute.......... errrrm nope not that successful there either.
I agree for someone that is/was regarded well within the game his record of any kind of success is bloody awful and I was DELIGHTED by his appointment at Warrington.
Amended for accuracy. HTH