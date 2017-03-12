|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Wigan still the team to beat for me too. Cas won't drop away, nailed on top 4, but I'd like to see how they get on in a proper scrap with the likes of Wigan or ourselves before I start talking up their title chances. Their brand of rugby is great, but it's generally not what wins trophies. Wigan, Cas and Hull will be the top 3 with some breathing space imo. 4th could be very interesting. Widnes aren't in the race for it, and I don't think Huddersfield are either, but you can make a legitimate case for anyone else.
Agree about Wigan. Dour, attritional, relentless and stretching the rules round the ruck to an unacceptable extent IMO but so effective. The difference with Cas this year is their depth and coverage. Looking at last year you needed 10 wins from 23 to make the 8 and 20 from 30 to make the 4. Interested to see how Warrington bounce back, squad is way too good for them to miss out.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:06 pm
Superb effort from Leigh tonight. However disjointed Warrington are at the moment the intensity and cohesion of Leigh was very good IMO in a niggly contest. Lineham could potentially be banned for our game - next week's Wire v Saints taking on real significance. Been a really interesting start to the SL season.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:01 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
Superb effort from Leigh tonight. However disjointed Warrington are at the moment the intensity and cohesion of Leigh was very good IMO in a niggly contest. Lineham could potentially be banned for our game - next week's Wire v Saints taking on real significance. Been a really interesting start to the SL season.
Thought Leigh looked a very organised and disciplined side tonight as opposed the Warrington who looked truly awful and very Agar'ish. They still have a good squad but they seem to be seriously lacking any leadership and idea.
Think both Stewart & Lineham will be up for bans of a couple of games at least if the disciplinary are consistent with the punishments.
As much as I disliked Paul Cooke for leaving the club like he did I do wonder if he would make a difference to our attacking options if he were to be involved in the coaching set up at Hull?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:31 am
I liked leigh's enthusiasm and aggression which will be difficult for many teams to match. wire are low on confidence but they'll click at some point, probably when we play them
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:20 am
Chris71 wrote:
Thought Leigh looked a very organised and disciplined side tonight as opposed the Warrington who looked truly awful and very Agar'ish. They still have a good squad but they seem to be seriously lacking any leadership and idea.
Think both Stewart & Lineham will be up for bans of a couple of games at least if the disciplinary are consistent with the punishments.
As much as I disliked Paul Cooke for leaving the club like he did I do wonder if he would make a difference to our attacking options if he were to be involved in the coaching set up at Hull?
I actually think Leigh have improved more defensively than offensively since Cooke went there, they could always score but struggled once they got into a scrap, one thing they don't lack is a bit of mongrel thats for sure.
Warrington remind me of Hull from a few years ago, seemingly pass the balll side to side then send a big lad up the middle, Gidley has gone from being missed so much that (IMO) him going off was key to you winning the cup, to being the biggest liability out there. Can't see you struggling to defend against them next week especially as Lineham will be banned for at least 2.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:32 am
barham red wrote:
I actually think Leigh have improved more defensively than offensively since Cooke went there, they could always score but struggled once they got into a scrap, one thing they don't lack is a bit of mongrel thats for sure.
Warrington remind me of Hull from a few years ago, seemingly pass the balll side to side then send a big lad up the middle, Gidley has gone from being missed so much that (IMO) him going off was key to you winning the cup, to being the biggest liability out there. Can't see you struggling to defend against them next week especially as Lineham will be banned for at least 2.
Couldn't agree more with you on this point particularly. Watching Warrington lately is like watching Hull FC from when Agar was the Coach, looks like his dynamic coaching is now taking affect at Wire, totally devoid of ideas and look beat before the games even got going.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:57 am
barham red wrote:
I actually think Leigh have improved more defensively than offensively since Cooke went there, they could always score but struggled once they got into a scrap, one thing they don't lack is a bit of mongrel thats for sure.
Warrington remind me of Hull from a few years ago, seemingly pass the balll side to side then send a big lad up the middle, Gidley has gone from being missed so much that (IMO) him going off was key to you winning the cup, to being the biggest liability out there. Can't see you struggling to defend against them next week especially as Lineham will be banned for at least 2.
Good post, I didn't think Leigh Attach was very good, they played to their strenghts, strong forwards and good defence, I suppose a bit like us, but not as good
Agree with your post on Warrington and I mentioned it on the VT, they look like a Agar coached team, wonder if he is having more influence at training etc this season?
Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:55 am
Dave K. wrote:
Good post, I didn't think Leigh Attach was very good, they played to their strenghts, strong forwards and good defence, I suppose a bit like us, but not as good
Agree with your post on Warrington and I mentioned it on the VT, they look like a Agar coached team, wonder if he is having more influence at training etc this season?
Apparently he now takes the day to day training duties.
Whilst Leigh played to their strengths I thought there attack was well structured in the way they used certain players and targetted areas Hocks 2nd try an example of them setting up the play for hock targeting the left edge of Warringtons defence.
Don't think Leigh really had their defence tested as Warrington's attack was just like us under Agar, predicatable and easy to defend against as no real threat from anywhere.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:40 am
Chris71 wrote:
Apparently he now takes the day to day training duties.
Whilst Leigh played to their strengths I thought there attack was well structured in the way they used certain players and targetted areas Hocks 2nd try an example of them setting up the play for hock targeting the left edge of Warringtons defence.
Don't think Leigh really had their defence tested as Warrington's attack was just like us under Agar, predicatable and easy to defend against as no real threat from anywhere.
Its odd really how someone like Agar can be so well regarded whilst having delivered nothing of note during his career, his tenure at Hull if even just based on results was rubbish and was only bolstered by a CC final appearance. He was awful at Wakey (in difficult circumstances) and seems to have landed a plum role at wire and that seems to be not too well received by the fan base. Are there so few coaches to choose from that as long as you have a role you'll get another
