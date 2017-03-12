Chris71 wrote: Thought Leigh looked a very organised and disciplined side tonight as opposed the Warrington who looked truly awful and very Agar'ish. They still have a good squad but they seem to be seriously lacking any leadership and idea.



Think both Stewart & Lineham will be up for bans of a couple of games at least if the disciplinary are consistent with the punishments.



As much as I disliked Paul Cooke for leaving the club like he did I do wonder if he would make a difference to our attacking options if he were to be involved in the coaching set up at Hull?

I actually think Leigh have improved more defensively than offensively since Cooke went there, they could always score but struggled once they got into a scrap, one thing they don't lack is a bit of mongrel thats for sure.Warrington remind me of Hull from a few years ago, seemingly pass the balll side to side then send a big lad up the middle, Gidley has gone from being missed so much that (IMO) him going off was key to you winning the cup, to being the biggest liability out there. Can't see you struggling to defend against them next week especially as Lineham will be banned for at least 2.