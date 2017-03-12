WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2017

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:42 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24311
Location: West Yorkshire
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Wigan still the team to beat for me too. Cas won't drop away, nailed on top 4, but I'd like to see how they get on in a proper scrap with the likes of Wigan or ourselves before I start talking up their title chances. Their brand of rugby is great, but it's generally not what wins trophies. Wigan, Cas and Hull will be the top 3 with some breathing space imo. 4th could be very interesting. Widnes aren't in the race for it, and I don't think Huddersfield are either, but you can make a legitimate case for anyone else.

Agree about Wigan. Dour, attritional, relentless and stretching the rules round the ruck to an unacceptable extent IMO but so effective. The difference with Cas this year is their depth and coverage. Looking at last year you needed 10 wins from 23 to make the 8 and 20 from 30 to make the 4. Interested to see how Warrington bounce back, squad is way too good for them to miss out.
Image

Re: Super League 2017

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:06 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24311
Location: West Yorkshire
Superb effort from Leigh tonight. However disjointed Warrington are at the moment the intensity and cohesion of Leigh was very good IMO in a niggly contest. Lineham could potentially be banned for our game - next week's Wire v Saints taking on real significance. Been a really interesting start to the SL season.
Image

Re: Super League 2017

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:01 am
Chris71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3944
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Mrs Barista wrote:
Superb effort from Leigh tonight. However disjointed Warrington are at the moment the intensity and cohesion of Leigh was very good IMO in a niggly contest. Lineham could potentially be banned for our game - next week's Wire v Saints taking on real significance. Been a really interesting start to the SL season.


Thought Leigh looked a very organised and disciplined side tonight as opposed the Warrington who looked truly awful and very Agar'ish. They still have a good squad but they seem to be seriously lacking any leadership and idea.

Think both Stewart & Lineham will be up for bans of a couple of games at least if the disciplinary are consistent with the punishments.

As much as I disliked Paul Cooke for leaving the club like he did I do wonder if he would make a difference to our attacking options if he were to be involved in the coaching set up at Hull?
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!

Re: Super League 2017

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:31 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25368
I liked leigh's enthusiasm and aggression which will be difficult for many teams to match. wire are low on confidence but they'll click at some point, probably when we play them
