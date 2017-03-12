Mrs Barista wrote: Superb effort from Leigh tonight. However disjointed Warrington are at the moment the intensity and cohesion of Leigh was very good IMO in a niggly contest. Lineham could potentially be banned for our game - next week's Wire v Saints taking on real significance. Been a really interesting start to the SL season.

Thought Leigh looked a very organised and disciplined side tonight as opposed the Warrington who looked truly awful and very Agar'ish. They still have a good squad but they seem to be seriously lacking any leadership and idea.Think both Stewart & Lineham will be up for bans of a couple of games at least if the disciplinary are consistent with the punishments.As much as I disliked Paul Cooke for leaving the club like he did I do wonder if he would make a difference to our attacking options if he were to be involved in the coaching set up at Hull?