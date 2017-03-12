Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Wigan still the team to beat for me too. Cas won't drop away, nailed on top 4, but I'd like to see how they get on in a proper scrap with the likes of Wigan or ourselves before I start talking up their title chances. Their brand of rugby is great, but it's generally not what wins trophies. Wigan, Cas and Hull will be the top 3 with some breathing space imo. 4th could be very interesting. Widnes aren't in the race for it, and I don't think Huddersfield are either, but you can make a legitimate case for anyone else.

Agree about Wigan. Dour, attritional, relentless and stretching the rules round the ruck to an unacceptable extent IMO but so effective. The difference with Cas this year is their depth and coverage. Looking at last year you needed 10 wins from 23 to make the 8 and 20 from 30 to make the 4. Interested to see how Warrington bounce back, squad is way too good for them to miss out.