Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 526
Location: West Hull
Dave K. wrote:
Don't think it is any coincidence that despite spending loads of money, they seem to have got worst since Agar went there.
Absolutely spot on Dave! took our club from top four to bottom two in 4 years, he's not lost his touch! Red letter day for me when he left.
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:30 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25346
Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe. Last year 4th place at the split was 28 points, so they'd need 14 wins from 19 to achieve the same.
Unlikely on current form which is why I said pushing the top 4
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:30 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 10:35 pm
Posts: 526
Location: West Hull
hull smallears wrote:
I hope Wire, Leeds and hudds are all in the bottom 4, rovers will be twitching from more than their fleas
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:18 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1344
number 6 wrote:
cas set off like a house on fire in 2015 and fell away, wont get too carried away yet
Only fell away because of injuries.
Pace,power and move the ball fast to the wings
Tip them this year for Challenge cup and grand final if they can stay relatively injury free.
They will be too fast for most teams including us.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:36 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10084
bonaire wrote:
Only fell away because of injuries.
Pace,power and move the ball fast to the wings
Tip them this year for Challenge cup and grand final if they can stay relatively injury free.
They will be too fast for most teams including us.
nobody knows what will happen, they may go injury free, they may not
too many people getting carried away atm with them, yes they have been great to watch but they have been fortunate to have a leigh side who weren't upto speed on the first game, wire who are missing the best players and a poor leeds team
they have also been fortunate with the weather! favourable conditions compared to other games
Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:56 pm
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4444
cas are good on the eye, IMO will be in the mix but wont win anything,Wigan still the team to beat,
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:36 am
Joined: Thu Sep 30, 2010 12:21 pm
Posts: 1957
Lets not forget that Widnes started last season with 6 wins 1 loss. Including a 56-12 win against Leeds & 46-6 against us. They soon fell away.
Twitter - @manface_5000
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:26 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24303
Location: West Yorkshire
Hmm..Cas juggernaut rolls on and depleted Wigan looking very solid. A right scrap at Wakey today. Next few weeks could be interesting, Cas have Salford, Catalans and Huddersfield next so will likely go into Easter unbeaten.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:50 pm
Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1748
Location: East stand!
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hmm..Cas juggernaut rolls on and depleted Wigan looking very solid. A right scrap at Wakey today. Next few weeks could be interesting, Cas have Salford, Catalans and Huddersfield next so will likely go into Easter unbeaten.
No way Cas are dropping off. They've every thing you want in a team. Millington lynch Holmes Patrick cook massey will have a scrap with you and dig in
Moors macmeekan macshane Lafao will cut you up and pace and flair galore in the backs. Love the look of Minikin. A beautiful balanced winger. Plus the cover in most positions. Especially 1 67 and 9. Can lose either chase or gale and replace with Roberts. Spent most of 2016 with props n hookers playing 6
That said I still think wigan are the team to beat ultimately.
"never looking back,always looking forward"
