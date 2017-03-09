WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2017

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:29 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Don't think it is any coincidence that despite spending loads of money, they seem to have got worst since Agar went there.


Absolutely spot on Dave! took our club from top four to bottom two in 4 years, he's not lost his touch! Red letter day for me when he left. :D
Re: Super League 2017

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:30 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Maybe. Last year 4th place at the split was 28 points, so they'd need 14 wins from 19 to achieve the same.


Unlikely on current form which is why I said pushing the top 4

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:30 pm
hull smallears wrote:
I hope Wire, Leeds and hudds are all in the bottom 4, rovers will be twitching from more than their fleas


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:18 pm
number 6 wrote:
cas set off like a house on fire in 2015 and fell away, wont get too carried away yet


Only fell away because of injuries.
Tip them this year for Challenge cup and grand final if they can stay relatively injury free.
They will be too fast for most teams including us.

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:36 pm
bonaire wrote:
Only fell away because of injuries.
Pace,power and move the ball fast to the wings
Tip them this year for Challenge cup and grand final if they can stay relatively injury free.
They will be too fast for most teams including us.




nobody knows what will happen, they may go injury free, they may not

too many people getting carried away atm with them, yes they have been great to watch but they have been fortunate to have a leigh side who weren't upto speed on the first game, wire who are missing the best players and a poor leeds team

they have also been fortunate with the weather! favourable conditions compared to other games

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 11:56 pm
cas are good on the eye, IMO will be in the mix but wont win anything,Wigan still the team to beat,
Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:36 am
Lets not forget that Widnes started last season with 6 wins 1 loss. Including a 56-12 win against Leeds & 46-6 against us. They soon fell away.
c}